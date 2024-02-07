Shimanto Bank inks deal with Concord Real Estate & Development

Shimanto Bank signed an MoU with Concord Real Estate & Development at the Bank's head office recently.

Under this MoU, the customers of Concord Real Estate & Development will get reduced interest rate & loan processing fee when they avail Shimanto Bank's Home Loan "Shimanto Nibash".

Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Head of Operations & CRO, Shimanto Bank and Mr. Md. Enamul Haque, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Concord Real Estate & Development signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Mr. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Shimanto Bank. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.