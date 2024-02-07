Shimanto Bank inks deal with Concord Real Estate & Development

Corporates

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

Shimanto Bank inks deal with Concord Real Estate & Development

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 07:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank signed an MoU with Concord Real Estate & Development at the Bank's head office recently.

Under this MoU, the customers of Concord Real Estate & Development will get reduced interest rate & loan processing fee when they avail Shimanto Bank's Home Loan "Shimanto Nibash".

Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Head of Operations & CRO, Shimanto Bank and Mr. Md. Enamul Haque, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Concord Real Estate & Development signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Mr. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Shimanto Bank. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

9h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

10h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

2h | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

3h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

57m | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

4h | Videos