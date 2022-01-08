Shimanto Bank holds Chairman’s Night 2022

Shimanto Bank arranged Chairman's Night at Shohid Captain Ashraf Hall, Pilkhana on 6 January.

Chairman of Shimanto Bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General Md Shafeenul Islam handed over the crests and certificates to the Chairman's Award winners.

The chairman of the bank also inaugurated the new services "Digital Onboarding" and "Digester Recovery Site" at the programme.

He highlighted various achievements of the bank in the past five years in his speech.

Muklesur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, board of directors, senior BGB officials and senior officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.