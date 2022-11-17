Shimanto Bank formally launches branch in Brahmanbaria

Shimanto Bank has formally launched its Brahmanbaria branch recently.

Region Commander, North East Region of Border Guard Bangladesh Brig Gen Mohammad Shahidul Islam was present as chief guest at the programme, reads a press release.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Rafiqul Islam was also present there as special guest.

Local entrepreneurs, dignitaries and valued customers of Brahmanbaria were also present in the ceremony. Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes that were reflected in the speeches of the guests.

Shimanto Bank already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service along with other services.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 1 September 2016.

In the same year the bank started its function by establishing its Principal Branch at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing branches and sub-branches at various important locations across the country.