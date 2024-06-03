Shimanto Bank donates 5% of CSR budget to PM's Education Assistance Trust

03 June, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank recently contributed 5% of its CSR Budget for 2024 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.

Rafiqul Islam, the bank's managing director and CEO, handed the cheque to Smrity Karmaker, the trust's managing director (additional secretary), reads a press release. 

Senior officials of the trust were present for the program. 

The 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' is a trust fund that provides merit-based scholarships to underprivileged students.

