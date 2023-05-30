Shimanto Bank donates 5% of CSR budget to PM’s education assistance trust

Shimanto Bank has contributed 5% of CSR Budget for 2023 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' recently.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of the bank handed over the cheque to Smrity Karmaker, managing director (additional secretary) of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, reads a press release.

Kazi Delwar Hossain, director (additional secretary) of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust and senior officials from both of organisations were present in the programme.

The Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust is a trust fund for providing scholarships to the underprivileged students based on merit.

