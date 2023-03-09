Shimanto Bank celebrates International Women’s Day 

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

Shimanto Bank celebrates International Women’s Day 

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:18 pm
Shimanto Bank celebrates International Women’s Day 

Shimanto Bank has recently arranged a programme on the occasion of International Women's Day 2023.

With the motto "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", the bank celebrated the day with the female officers of the bank. 

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of the bank was the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release. 

Management committee members of the bank and female officers of head office and branches of Dhaka were present on the ceremony. 

Shimanto Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

11h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

10h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

12m | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

4h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

3h | TBS World
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters