Shimanto Bank celebrates International Women’s Day 

Shimanto Bank has recently arranged a programme on the occasion of International Women's Day 2023.

With the motto "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", the bank celebrated the day with the female officers of the bank.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of the bank was the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

Management committee members of the bank and female officers of head office and branches of Dhaka were present on the ceremony.