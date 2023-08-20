Shimanto Bank arranges tree plantation programme on occasion of National Mourning Day

Shimanto Bank arranged a tree plantation programme recently as part of its programmes to commemorate the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2023.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of the bank planted trees, said a press release.

On the occasion of National Mourning Day, Shimanto Bank placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on 15 August.

The bank distributed food among orphanage children. A prayer and discussion session was arranged on 14 August.