Shimanto Bank arranged BAMLCO & DAMLCO Conference 2023 

Shimanto Bank has arranged "Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers and Departmental Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer's Conference 2023" recently on digital platform.

Mr Md Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as Chief Guest and Mr Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Shimanto Bank was present as Special Guest in the Conference, says press release.

Mr Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director, BFIU and Mr Md Imanur Hasan, Joint Director, BFIU have participated as resource persons in the conference.

Members of the management committee, all BAMLCOs and DAMLCOs of the bank, participated in the conference conducted by Mr Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Shimanto Bank.

