Shimanto Bank achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification

20 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank has recently achieved the internationally recognized ISO 27001:2022 certificate.

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest iteration of the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

The certification validates Shimanto Bank's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and upholding the trust of our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Bureau Veritas, a leading global certification body, has been certified to ISO 27001:2022 by conducting audits of the Bank's IT Division, Data center and Disaster Recovery Site.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Rafiqul Islam received the certificate at the corporate head office of the Bank from Mr. Mohammad Golam Kibria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iota Consulting BD.

Senior officials from Bureau Veritas, iota Consulting BD and Shimanto Bank were present in the signing ceremony.

