Shilpakala Academy organizes exhibition of artist Ismail Chowdhury’s artwork

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organized a solo painting exhibition of painter Ismail Chowdhury.

Painter Ismail Chowdhury has participated in more than half a hundred solo and joint exhibitions in various countries including Bangladesh, Japan, USA, Italy, Nepal, and Bhutan, reads a press release.

The elite and talented artists of the country have also said about painter Ismail Chowdhury - "Standing in front of his artwork, every viewer finds his own unknown world, understands the meaning of living and enlightening himself".

Organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and managed by the Department of Fine Arts, painter Ismail Chowdhury's 50th solo painting exhibition entitled "Rhythm of Nature" has been organized. Today, Friday, September 15, at 6:30pm, the exhibition was inaugurated at the Academy's National Gallery Auditorium. Fine arts department director Syeda Mahbooba Karim presented the speech at the beginning.

After that artist Ismail Chowdhury expressed his feelings and said, "I am very happy that Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has organized such an event. I wanted this 50th exhibition to be organized by Shilpakala Academy in Bangladesh".

Noting that three more exhibitions will be held in Japan this year, he said, "My first exhibition of paintings was at Sitakunda, Chittagong's Sitakunda foliage enthralled and inspired me. My first solo exhibition was at the National Museum in 2002." Later he thanked the academy.

Eminent painter Emeritus Professor Hashem Khan inaugurated the program as the chief guest. In the speech of the chief guest, he said - "Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has tried to be by his side through this exhibition.

Ismail painted in a different way from the pictures we see in art. Looking at the picture, it will seem very familiar, but he has said many things in that picture of nature. He discovered joy, laughter, tears, a sense of life, his thoughts towards nature in his paintings".

The exhibition will run from 15 to 21 September 2023 at Gallery No. 3 of the National Gallery.

Prominent art critic Moinuddin Khaled delivered the speech as a special guest.

He said, "The adoration of green moves us. That rhythm emerges in the paintings of Ismail Chowdhury".

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, presided over the event. He said, "Nature is an undeniable part of us. The artist portrays that nature". Highlighting the importance of artists, he said - "It was these artists who played an outstanding role during the liberation war and made the war easier to win". Many are using art against religion, the Director General protested. He expressed his determination to build an aesthetic, smart Bangladesh.

Later, the exhibition was officially inaugurated at Gallery No. 3 of the National Gallery. All the honored guests and visitors including the director general visited the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to all from 15 September every day from 11am to 8pm.