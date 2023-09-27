Shilpakala Academy organises 3-day long programme for 77th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). Photo: Collected

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy with the aim of nurturing, preserving and developing the cultural heritage of Bangladesh. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is moving forward with the vision of creating a creative and humane Bangladesh rich in art and culture under the direction of his daughter, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday celebration, the Academy has organised a nationwide three-day programme from 27 to 29 September.

Schedule:

On 27 September, at 4:00pm, an exhibition of paintings on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be inaugurated in Gallery No. 2 and 4 of the National Gallery of the Academy.

On 28 September, at 10:30 an Art Camp on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be inaugurated with the participation of eminent painters on the open stage of the Academy.

On 29 September, at 3:30pm in the seminar room of the National Theater of the Academy, a reading circle on the books written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be held; At 4:30pm, a procession will be organised with the participation of artists from in front of the Academy's theater and at 5pm, a cultural programme will be held at the Academy's National Theater auditorium.

 

 

