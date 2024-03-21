Shilpakala Academy celebrates World Puppetry Day, honours puppet artist Champa Begum 

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) organised a daylong festival titled 'Jatiya Putul Natya Utsab' on the academy premises marking World Puppetry Day on Thursday (21 March).

The academy on the occasion honoured Champa Begum from Brahmanbaria as a puppet artist for her contribution to society through puppet shows.

At around 7:30pm, the academy organised a discussion and puppet show in Studio Theater Hall. Dhaka Puppet Theater performed the 'Dushtu Rakhal' puppet show. Earlier, famous theatre personality Golam Sarwar, and Jahangirnagar University's Department of Drama and Dramatics Professor Rashid Harun discussed puppetry.

Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky presided over the event.

The academy awarded meritorious honour to Champa Begum, proprietor of 'Jhumur Veena Puppetry' of Brahmanbaria. This award is given in recognition of special contribution to puppetry. In the remote areas of Brahmanbaria, 'Jhumur Veena Puppetry' has played a role in spreading various messages through puppet shows, along with giving awareness messages to solve various problems of children and teenagers.