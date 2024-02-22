Shilpakala Academy celebrates International Mother Language Day with 100 foreign artists

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has celebrated Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day with various programs and events on Wednesday (21 February).

The academy organised a day-long program with around 100 foreign guests and artists to pay tribute to all languages on the occasion.

Artists from different countries participated in cultural performances in coordination with foreign embassies located in Bangladesh.

At the central Shaheed Minar, tributes were paid and cultural performances were delivered by speakers from different countries.

The event titled "Bangladesh Will Protect All the Mother Languages of the World" started at 3.00 pm with tributes paid to the language martyrs in front of the Central Shaheed Minar, with all the artists and guests singing the National Anthem of Bangladesh and the song "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February."

Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky welcomed the invited foreign guests.

After that, he gave the opening speech

He said, "On International Mother Language Day, we want to honour all the mother languages of the world along with the Bangla language. We want to thank all the foreign embassies for sending us the artist to participate in this event and supporting us."

He also said, "We do not want any war or conflict anywhere in the world, we want peace. This is our main message on International Mother Language Day."