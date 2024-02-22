Shilpakala Academy celebrates International Mother Language Day with 100 foreign artists

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:32 am

Shilpakala Academy celebrates International Mother Language Day with 100 foreign artists

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:32 am
Shilpakala Academy celebrates International Mother Language Day with 100 foreign artists

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has celebrated Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day with various programs and events on Wednesday (21 February).

The academy organised a day-long program with around 100 foreign guests and artists to pay tribute to all languages on the occasion.

Artists from different countries participated in cultural performances in coordination with foreign embassies located in Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the central Shaheed Minar, tributes were paid and cultural performances were delivered by speakers from different countries.

The event titled "Bangladesh Will Protect All the Mother Languages of the World" started at 3.00 pm with tributes paid to the language martyrs in front of the Central Shaheed Minar, with all the artists and guests singing the National Anthem of Bangladesh and the song "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February."

Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky welcomed the invited foreign guests.

After that, he gave the opening speech

He said, "On International Mother Language Day, we want to honour all the mother languages of the world along with the Bangla language. We want to thank all the foreign embassies for sending us the artist to participate in this event and supporting us."

He also said, "We do not want any war or conflict anywhere in the world, we want peace. This is our main message on International Mother Language Day."

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

9h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

3h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

5h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

4h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

6h | Videos