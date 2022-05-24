Shikkha.xyz launches its ed-tech website and app

Shikkha (Pvt.) Ltd, a new Ed-tech firm has launched its website and mobile app 'Shikkha.xyz' on Friday (20 May).

Shikkha aims to implement emerging technologies to provide top of the range education to make people proficient in diversified fields in a nurturing and stimulating learning environment, the firm said in a press statement.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, while Mahi B Choudhury, MP, member of the Parliamentary Education Committee was a special guest at the ceremony in the capital.

Shikkha would specialise in professional, academic, language and various general skill development courses.

"We aim to create and enable a self-navigable platform along with a traditional framework to empower the nation to contribute to socio-economic demography," said its managing director Jami Sahab Uddin.

Shikkha Chairman Sohrab Kabir, Vice-Chairman Ashikur Rahman Moin, and many prominent persons from a wide range of sectors including education, development, IT and finance were present in the programme.