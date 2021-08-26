Shikho partners with Teachmint to bring live class technology to Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 05:59 pm

Shikho partners with Teachmint to bring live class technology to Bangladesh

Shikho’s Live Classes will focus on expert teaching and interactive learning methods

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 05:59 pm
Shikho partners with Teachmint to bring live class technology to Bangladesh

Fresh from announcing their latest funding round of $1.3m, home-grown Bangladeshi edtech Shikho, and Teachmint, India's largest teaching platform, today announced a partnership to deliver classroom solutions to students in Bangladesh leveraging Teachmint's live class technology infrastructure. 

This partnership comes as part of Shikho's new Live Class offering, launching later this year powered by Teachmint's Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organisations across the globe, reads a press release.

Shikho is a Dhaka-based edtech startup building a hyper-localised digital learning ecosystem for Bangladesh and is dedicated to democratising access to a high-quality education in the country. 

Shikho's Learning App is approaching 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store and provides students with Bengali academic courses that include affordable digital resources and tools to help them succeed in national board exams.

This includes the ability to understand material visually by engaging with on-demand animated video lessons; practicing learning by solving a large bank of in-app questions with detailed solutions; reviewing summarised 'smart notes' that include definitions, formulae, proofs and 'hacks'; tracking performance and progress using data analytics on a real-time basis; and finally, by attending live classes with expert educators who have years of teaching experience. 

Announcing this partnership Shahir Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO, said, "Teachmint has had a phenomenal year of growth, transforming the edtech landscape in India. We are excited and look forward to forging a long-term partnership by leveraging their live class infrastructure to launch a new dimension of learning opportunities for students in Bangladesh. Our focus for the coming months is to assemble a high-caliber team, accelerate product development and continue building strategic partnerships at home and abroad to further our vision for revolutionizing learning in Bangladesh."

 Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform which has helped over 10,00,000 teachers in India digitize their classrooms over the last one year. Their proprietary video technology, built entirely in-house, is highly optimized for low bandwidth use and distinctly customised for educators with features like live classes, recording and storing lectures, automated attendance, polls, automated notes creation etc.

