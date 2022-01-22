Shikho buys coding platform 'Mainly Coding'

Bangladeshi education technology startup Shikho has acquired Mainly Coding, a platform that focuses on the practical aspects of learning how to code.

The all-cash deal marks Shikho's second acquisition in the last two months, reads a press release.

Mainly Coding primarily features an online code editor that allows students to put into practice what they have learnt, without the hassle of a setup.

Learners can use their phones or laptops and start programming in a variety of languages to test their ability. It also features programming e-books and a problem-solving module –– democratizing access to resources in Bengali language.

Co-Founder and CEO of Shikho Shahir Chowdhury said, "We've been busy developing several unannounced products as we continue to enrich the most advanced and comprehensive, hyper-localised digital learning ecosystem in Bangladesh. The Mainly Coding platform, therefore, helps accelerate our strategy and immediately delivers more value for our learners."

Shikho has so far raised $1.6 million of investment from several global venture capital firms and is planning to announce yet another significant funding round shortly. The company previously acquired the leading professional courses platform Bohubrihi in November 2021.