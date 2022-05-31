Shiblul Azam Koreshi elected new president of TOAB

Shiblul Azam Koreshi was elected president and Md A Rowf first vice president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) for the 2022-2024 term.

Besides, Shahed Ullah was elected vice president while the directors elected are Moniruzzaman Masum, director (finance), Shohanur Rahman Swapan, director (public relations), Mansur Alam Parvez, director (international affairs), Abul Faisal Md Sayeem, director (training and research), Nooruzzaman Sumon, director (legal affairs), Md Younus, director (information and publications), and Anwar Hossain, director (commerce and fair).

Ibrahim Khalil, SM Billal Hossain Sumon, Saiful Islam and Rafeuzzaman were elected honorary directors and Sazibul-Al-Razib an associate member.

Earlier on Monday, the elections were held at the Parjatan Bhaban and the office bearers were elected from among the directors elect on Tuesday at the TOAB office.

Three panels– Conscious Reliance Forum, Projonmo Parishad and Sachetan TOAB Gonotantrik Forum contested in Monday's election where the full panel of the Conscious Reliance Forum won.

The new executive body of TOAB will start working officially on 4 June.