Sheltech organises "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022"

Corporates

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Sheltech organises "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022"

The inaugural ceremony of the fair was held on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, at Sheltech Lounge, Sheltech Tower in Panthapath, Dhaka

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 01:04 pm
The inaugural ceremony of the fair was held on 01 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Sheltech Lounge Photo: Courtesy
The inaugural ceremony of the fair was held on 01 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Sheltech Lounge Photo: Courtesy

In 1988, with a pledge to provide quality housing for the people of Dhaka, Sheltech's march began in the real estate industry of Bangladesh.

Now, after 34 years, Sheltech has become a trusted name and the pioneer for real estate developers and clients with its professional attitude, quality construction, and timely handover of apartments.

To celebrate its 34 years of service and success in the real estate sector of Bangladesh, Sheltech has organized "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022" from 1 March 2022 (Tuesday).12 March 2022 is the founding anniversary of Sheltech.

According to a press release, the inaugural ceremony of the fair was held on 1 March 2022 at Sheltech Lounge, Sheltech Tower in Panthapath, Dhaka. Taosif Iqbal Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Sheltech Homes Ltd., Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, Chief Executive Officer, Shajahan, Head of Operations of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd., and other officials of Sheltech attended the ceremony. 

Sheltech has various ongoing and ready residential and commercial projects, as well as ready plots at different sought-after locations in Dhaka city to showcase to its clients. Upcoming projects in West Dhanmondi, Kathalbagan, Adabor, and New Eskaton will also be available for pre-booking. "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022" will be held from 01 – 31 March 2022 between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. On each booking, there will be a discount of up to BDT 1 million for the clients.

Considering the convenience of the clients, the fair has been arranged in two venues –

  1. Sheltech Tower, 60 Sheikh Russel Square, West Panthapath, Dhaka-1205 &

  2. Sheltech Windflower, 940/A, Road-14, Baitul Aman Housing, Adabor, Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

Sheltech / Anniversary / Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

2h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

15h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

15h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

17h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy