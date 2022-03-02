Sheltech organises "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022"

The inaugural ceremony of the fair was held on 01 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Sheltech Lounge Photo: Courtesy

In 1988, with a pledge to provide quality housing for the people of Dhaka, Sheltech's march began in the real estate industry of Bangladesh.

Now, after 34 years, Sheltech has become a trusted name and the pioneer for real estate developers and clients with its professional attitude, quality construction, and timely handover of apartments.

To celebrate its 34 years of service and success in the real estate sector of Bangladesh, Sheltech has organized "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022" from 1 March 2022 (Tuesday).12 March 2022 is the founding anniversary of Sheltech.

According to a press release, the inaugural ceremony of the fair was held on 1 March 2022 at Sheltech Lounge, Sheltech Tower in Panthapath, Dhaka. Taosif Iqbal Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Sheltech Homes Ltd., Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, Chief Executive Officer, Shajahan, Head of Operations of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd., and other officials of Sheltech attended the ceremony.

Sheltech has various ongoing and ready residential and commercial projects, as well as ready plots at different sought-after locations in Dhaka city to showcase to its clients. Upcoming projects in West Dhanmondi, Kathalbagan, Adabor, and New Eskaton will also be available for pre-booking. "Sheltech Anniversary Fair 2022" will be held from 01 – 31 March 2022 between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. On each booking, there will be a discount of up to BDT 1 million for the clients.

Considering the convenience of the clients, the fair has been arranged in two venues –