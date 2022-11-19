Sheltech hands over Valour residential project to Shafaet Jamil’s family members, customers

Sheltech handed over its Valour residential project to the family members of Veteran freedom fighter Col (Retd) Shafaet Jamil Bir Bikram and customers through a ceremony at its head office in the capital on Saturday.

Shaikh Shaiyan Ahmed, Associate Director of Sheltech Group, Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO, of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd, Head of Operations Mr. Shahjahan was present along with other senior officials of Sheltech, Landowner and flat buyers, said a media release.

SHELTECH- VALOUR is the latest residential project from Sheltech, tucked away in a quiet corner of Uttara Sector – 4, about 5 minutes away from the Dhaka International Airport.

This project land belongs to Veteran freedom fighter Col (Retd) Shafaet Jamil Bir Bikram.

This project has 14 innovatively designed, 3-bedroom apartments (1765 – 1890 sft), equipped with all the conveniences of a modern urban life.

SHELTECH VALOUR is a framed Structure as per Bangladesh national building code and all the protocols of RAJUK.