TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 09:00 am

Sheltech Chairman receives Spanish knighthood

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech & Envoy Textile Ltd has received the award from  the King of Spain as Knight Officer of the Spanish Royal Order of Merit.

Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech and director of Envoy textile told The Business Standard that  Kutubuddin Ahmed received that knighthood at an occasion at the Spanish embassy in Dhaka on Thursday evening. 

In May last year, the Spanish embassy in Dhaka informed that Kutubuddin Ahmed has been awarded by the King of Spain as Knight Officer of the Spanish Royal Order of Merit.

Kutubuddin is the Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). He was secretary general of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and a recipient of the National Sports Award 2002. He was also awarded the Business Person of the Year 2016 by DHL and The Daily Star.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from BUET, and his area of expertise and entrepreneurship includes not only textiles and garments manufacturing but also real estate, construction, ceramics, aviation and other industries.

