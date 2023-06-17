Sheltech Ceramics receives National Productivity & Quality Excellence Award 2021

Sheltech Ceramics received the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 under the large industry category in recognition of its contribution to increase productivity and quality in large industries.

Tanvir Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech Group, received the award on behalf of Sheltech Ceramics Limited from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at hotel intercontinental on Saturday, reads a press release.

National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the growth of the ceramics industry in Bangladesh.

Tanvir Ahmed has been an integral part of the ceramics industry in Bangladesh for several years and has played a pivotal role in its development. His extensive experience and strategic insights have been instrumental in driving the SHELTECH CERAMICS Ltd. towards greater heights.

After receiving the NPO award Tanvir Ahmed, Chairman of Sheltech ceramics said, "It is a big achievement for us. We hope to be able to retain it in future. Sheltech will work for the country and people in business expansion, economic growth and development," he added.

The concern of Sheltech Group started operations in 2018 and has become one of the biggest ceramic makers in Bangladesh, said Ahmed.