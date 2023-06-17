Sheltech Ceramics receives National Productivity & Quality Excellence Award 2021

Corporates

Press Release
17 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

Sheltech Ceramics receives National Productivity & Quality Excellence Award 2021

Press Release
17 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:23 pm
Sheltech Ceramics receives National Productivity &amp; Quality Excellence Award 2021

Sheltech Ceramics received the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021 under the large industry category in recognition of its contribution to increase productivity and quality in large industries.  

Tanvir Ahmed, chairman of Sheltech Group, received the award on behalf of Sheltech Ceramics Limited from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at hotel intercontinental on Saturday, reads a press release.

National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the growth of the ceramics industry in Bangladesh. 

Tanvir Ahmed has been an integral part of the ceramics industry in Bangladesh for several years and has played a pivotal role in its development. His extensive experience and strategic insights have been instrumental in driving the SHELTECH CERAMICS Ltd. towards greater heights. 

After receiving the NPO award Tanvir Ahmed, Chairman of Sheltech ceramics said, "It is a big achievement for us. We hope to be able to retain it in future. Sheltech will work for the country and people in business expansion, economic growth and development," he added. 

The concern of Sheltech Group started operations in 2018 and has become one of the biggest ceramic makers in Bangladesh, said Ahmed. Sheltech will work for the country and people in business expansion, economic growth and development," he added.

Sheltech Ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

4h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

9h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000