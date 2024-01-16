Sheltech Ceramics raises Tk1,500 million through preference shares

In a significant financial move, Sheltech Ceramics Limited, a rapidly growing player in the ceramics manufacturing sector and a concern of the prestigious Sheltech Group, has raised Tk1,500 million by issuing non-convertible cumulative preference shares in the market.

The management took this step as a proactive measure to minimize future financial risks. Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, capable of producing 420,000 sqft (39,000 sqm) of tiles per day, started its commercial production in February 2019 with a state-of-the-art factory and modern European technology for its exclusive line of floor and wall tiles.

It manufactures a wide variety of world-class wall and floor tiles, both interior and exterior, with the designs, sizes, and textures being based on analyzing current market trends and styles preferred by customers.