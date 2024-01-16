Sheltech Ceramics raises Tk1,500 million through preference shares

Corporates

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:22 pm

Sheltech Ceramics raises Tk1,500 million through preference shares

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a significant financial move, Sheltech Ceramics Limited, a rapidly growing player in the ceramics manufacturing sector and a concern of the prestigious Sheltech Group, has raised Tk1,500 million by issuing non-convertible cumulative preference shares in the market.

The management took this step as a proactive measure to minimize future financial risks. Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, capable of producing 420,000 sqft (39,000 sqm) of tiles per day, started its commercial production in February 2019 with a state-of-the-art factory and modern European technology for its exclusive line of floor and wall tiles.

It manufactures a wide variety of world-class wall and floor tiles, both interior and exterior, with the designs, sizes, and textures being based on analyzing current market trends and styles preferred by customers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

5h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

7h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

24m | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

2h | Videos
Winter pitha on the footpath

Winter pitha on the footpath

4h | Videos
Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

20h | Videos