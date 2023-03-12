Sheltech celebrates 35th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
12 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:32 pm

Related News

Sheltech celebrates 35th anniversary

Press Release
12 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 09:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sheltech will play a role in socio-economic development and employment generation of the country, said Engineer Qutubuddin Ahmed while celebrating the company's 35th anniversary.

On the occasion, in a discussion meeting organised at Sheltech's head office at Panthapath in the capital, Sheltech Group Chairman Engineer Qutubuddin Ahmed and Managing Director Tanveer Ahmed cut the cake with members of the group's board of directors and chief executive officers of associated businesses.

Sheltech Group Chairman Engineer Qutubuddin Ahmed said, "In the 35-year journey of Sheltech, along with housing, Sheltech has been involved in various businesses including construction business, premium floor and wall tiles, star quality boutique hotels, electric poles, aviation, brokerage house. Sheltech Group will continue to work in the future for socio-economic development and employment creation of the country through business expansion in the construction of Smart Bangladesh."

In the last four years, Sheltech Group Managing Director Tanveer Ahmed has turned Sheltech into one of the industrial groups of the country through his leadership qualities, technology addition in product production and distribution and special role in the economy as a skilled entrepreneur.

He said, "Sheltech has been working for 35 years to realise the dream of modern Dhaka by building environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech. Sheltech is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO certification from the International Standardisation Organisation to ensure international quality management. Sheltech will work for the country and people in business expansion, economic growth and development."

Sheltech / Anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

11h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

11h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

11h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

3h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

4h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

5h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 