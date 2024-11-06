Sheltch hosts property fair throughout November

06 November, 2024, 01:45 pm
06 November, 2024

06 November, 2024, 01:45 pm
Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. has organised a monthlong property fair titled 'Sheltech Property Fair 2024' at its head office at 60 Sheikh Russel Square, West Panthapath, in the capital. 

From November 1 to November 30, Sheltech has announced a special offer for on-spot bookings of more than 350 apartments and office spaces across over 45 Sheltech projects in prime locations throughout the city.

Sheltech Pvt. Ltd. Executive Director (Operations) Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan and Chief Operating Officer Shahjahan inaugurated this property fair at Sheltech Tower on Friday.

Sheltech is one of Bangladesh's top real estate companies since it is accredited under ISO (9001:2015) by the International Standardisation Organization, ensuring international quality management. Meanwhile, Sheltech Pvt. Ltd. Head of Sales and Marketing AKM Rafiul Islam and Sheltech senior officials were present at the property fair.

