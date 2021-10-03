Sheikh Shabab Ahmed joins as head of External Affairs of BAT Bangladesh leadership team

Sheikh Shabab Ahmed has joined into leadership team of the BAT Bangladesh as head of External Affairs.

He is one of the youngest leaders within the corporate sector, said a press release.

During his 16 years at BAT Bangladesh, he has served in several management and leadership roles in BAT Bangladesh including a role as the Global Regulatory Engagement Manager at BAT's Global Headquarters in London, UK.

He completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. He is also an alumni of St Joseph High School, Dhaka and Notre Dame College, Dhaka.

In a message, Sheikh Shabab shared "I am honoured to be part of the BAT Bangladesh Leadership Team, which is recognised as an important development partner of the Government for the last 110 years. We would like to continue this journey and ensure A Better Tomorrow for all."