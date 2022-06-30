'SheCode' of Synesis IT organises event at Brac University to increase women's participation in programming

Synesis IT organised a career counseling session for women programmers in collaboration with Brac University's Office of Career Services and Alumni Relations on Tuesday (28 June).

Female IT professionals from Synesis IT spoke at the event and exchanged views with young students. The event was organised to increase women's interest in programming and create leadership in the field of ICT, reads a press release.

One study found that about 25% of girls in the country studied in the IT sector. Still, only 13% later chose IT as a profession. As a result, this sector is dominated exclusively by men. On the other hand, the IT sector has become one of the country's major sources of foreign exchange. Nowadays, many are now earning foreign exchange from remote areas of the country through freelancing.

Moreover, a lot of work in the IT sector can be done from home. Due to this, it is a promising sector for women.

"Several girls and girls in the country's IT sector are facing different barriers coming into the sector and thus feel demotivated. We are working to inspire females to make them interested in this sector. We will be working with the top universities so that the IT students feel motivated to participate in the IT sector. This will create strong female leadership in the IT industry as like other industries of the country", said Nazia Akter, the initiator of the SheCode programme and the head of Business Solutions of Synesis IT.

Synesis IT launched the first SheCode programme on the eve of the International Women's Day 2022, reads the release.

With the help of this program, Synesis IT intends to encourage and bring the best female talents from all the reputed universities of Bangladesh. The SheCode initiative aims to ensure a significant presence of girls in the ICT sector, especially in coding, and to inspire them to lead in the future.

Synesis IT, a leading IT company in Bangladesh, has been working for 15 years in the ICT industry. The company has CMMI Level 3, ISO 27001 certification and has won several domestic and foreign awards, including ITU Telecom Award, WITSA, WSIS, and ASOCIO Award.

The company is currently providing various services, including e-governance, e-health, and contact center solutions.