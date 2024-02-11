Sheba Electronics appointed as national distributor for Philips personal health products in Bangladesh

11 February, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 11:26 pm

Sheba Electronics, a prominent name in the electronics distribution industry, is pleased to announce its recent appointment as the national distributor for Philips personal Health products in Bangladesh. 

This collaboration with Philips India Limited is set to elevate the availability and accessibility of Philips personal Health products across the nation, reads a press release. 

As a trusted name in the electronics sector, Sheba Electronics brings a wealth of experience and a strong distribution network to this partnership. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with the values and standards set by Philips, a global leader in personal Health products. 

"We are excited to partner with Philips India Limited as their national distributor in Bangladesh," said Moniruzzaman, owner of Sheba Electronics. 

He said, "This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, and we are dedicated to ensuring that customers in Bangladesh have easy access to the renowned Philips personal Health product range." 

This partnership aims to provide consumers in Bangladesh with a wide array of Philips personal Health products, including but not limited to electric shavers, hair care devices, and grooming essentials. 

Sheba Electronics will work closely with retailers and outlets across the country to ensure that Philips products are readily available to meet the growing demand for quality personal Health solutions.

