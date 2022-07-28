Shawpno inaugurates new outlet at Savar Sena Complex 

Grocery chain shop Shawpno has opened a new outlet at Savar Sena Shopping Complex on Thursday (28 July).

Abu Naser, director of operations at Shawpno; Sajid Ahmed, regional manager operation; outlet manager Hasan Ahammad along with other officials were present at the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director at Shawpno, said, "Shwapno has now reached 40 districts in the country. We will expand the range of our services in at Savar Sena Shopping Complex. Hopefully, from now on, customers will regularly shop at Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment."

Abu Naser, operations director at Shawpno, said, "This new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery service."

For home delivery, customers can contact: +8801313-054892