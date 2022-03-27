Shariatpur district police-bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Shariatpur district police-bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse 

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 05:24 pm
Shariatpur district police-bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse 

A workshop for the law enforcement officers of Shariatpur district was organised to create awareness on the prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS). 

Organised by district police in cooperation with bKash, the workshop was held at the office of Superintendent of Police in Shariatpur recently, reads a press release.

bKash has conducted the workshop in Shariatpur as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in the financial sector and minimise the overall abuse in MFS industry.

The workshop discussed the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform.

The workshop also discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal and fraudulent activities.

Presided over by Superintendent of Shariatpur Police S M Ashrafuzzaman, bKash Advisor and former Additional IGP Nazibur Rahman was present at the programme as the chief guest. Investigation officers of eight Thanas of the district attended the workshop.

Shariatpur district police / Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles