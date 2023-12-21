Shariah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank's 43rd meeting held

The 43rd Meeting of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank Ltd held on 21 December at the bank's Gulshan Office, Dhaka.

In presence of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the bank & Observer of the committee and Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Vice Chairman of the bank & Observer of the committee; Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Fariduddin Ahmed, Member; Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member; Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, Member and Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank. Md. Mohon Miah, Deputy Managing Director & Head of IRM; Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting Company Secretary were also present at the meeting.

