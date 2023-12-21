Shariah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank's 43rd meeting held

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

Shariah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank's 43rd meeting held

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 09:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 43rd Meeting of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank Ltd held on 21 December at the bank's Gulshan Office, Dhaka. 

In presence of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the bank & Observer of the committee and Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Vice Chairman of the bank & Observer of the committee; Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting. 

The meeting was attended by Fariduddin Ahmed, Member; Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member; Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, Member and Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank. Md. Mohon Miah, Deputy Managing Director & Head of IRM; Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting Company Secretary were also present at the meeting.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Standard Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

4h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

9h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

13h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

1h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

3h | TBS Stories
Even in the busy season, there is no busyness in printing election posters in Dhaka

Even in the busy season, there is no busyness in printing election posters in Dhaka

49m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

2h | TBS Programs