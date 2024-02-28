Shari'ah based Standard Bank PLC. Signed Agreement with Placid Express SDN BHD

28 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Shari'ah based Standard Bank PLC. Signed Agreement with Placid Express SDN BHD

28 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With a view to expand the range of remittance service, Standard Bank PLC. has signed an agreement with the renowned global remittance company Placid Express SDN BHD.

Under this agreement, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to send money directly to their beneficiaries' accounts with Standard Bank and any Bank's account's in Bangladesh through Placid Express SDN BHD.

In presence of Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO and Mohammed Rashid, Director of Placid Express SDN BHD signed the agreement in a ceremony held at Standard Bank Head Office, Dhaka on 27 February 2024.

Among others, Md. Mohon Miah, Deputy Managing Director & Head of IRM; Md. Mosharraf Hossain, SEVP & Chief Remittance Officer; Md. Ali Reza, FCMA, CIPA, EVP & CFO; Md. Zakaria Mahmud, AVP of Remittance Department of Standard Bank and Faroque Helaly, Country Head (Placid Express SDN BHD Bangladesh) along with Senior executives from both of the organizations were also present at the event.

