05 February, 2024, 01:55 pm
Shari`ah based Standard Bank organizes training on '`Shari`ah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Bank Learning Center organized a two-day-long training on `Shari`ah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business'. 

Presided over by Md. Mohon Miah, deputy managing director & head of Shari`ah Secretariat; Md. Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training as chief guest on 4 February 2024. 

Md. Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director & COO; Masud Hasan, VP & head of HRD and Syed Monsoon Ali, VP & In charge, SBLC were also present in the training. The head of 38 Branches of the bank participated in the program.
 

