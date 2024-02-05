Shari`ah based Standard Bank organizes training on '`Shari`ah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business'

Standard Bank Learning Center organized a two-day-long training on `Shari`ah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business'.

Presided over by Md. Mohon Miah, deputy managing director & head of Shari`ah Secretariat; Md. Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training as chief guest on 4 February 2024.

Md. Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director & COO; Masud Hasan, VP & head of HRD and Syed Monsoon Ali, VP & In charge, SBLC were also present in the training. The head of 38 Branches of the bank participated in the program.

