ShareTrip’s ‘Gorome Chorom Bepar’ mega giveaway campaign celebrates grand prize giving ceremony worth Tk10 lakh 

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 12:31 pm

ShareTrip’s ‘Gorome Chorom Bepar’ mega giveaway campaign celebrates grand prize giving ceremony worth Tk10 lakh 

The campaign, which ran from 1 May to 14 June, 2024, offered participants incredible deals on flights, hotels, and travel and lifestyle experiences. Participants had the opportunity to win unique prizes by availing services from ShareTrip and paying with ST Pay, the country’s first travel wallet introduced by ShareTrip in November 2023. 

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 12:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ShareTrip, the country's leading travel tech platform, recently celebrated 'Gorome Chorom Bepar' mega giveaway campaign with a grand prize-giving ceremony held at its corporate office in Bashundhara.

The campaign, which ran from 1 May to 14 June, 2024, offered participants incredible deals on flights, hotels, and travel and lifestyle experiences. Participants had the opportunity to win unique prizes by availing services from ShareTrip and paying with ST Pay, the country's first travel wallet introduced by ShareTrip in November 2023. 

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. M K Bashar Imran, Sales Manager - Bangladesh, SalamAir, Mr. Dewan Ehsan, Sr. Executive - Sales & Marketing, SalamAir, Mr. M Monir Uzzaman, Executive Director TAS Group, GSA of AirAsia Berhad in Bangladesh, Mr. Abu Hena Mostafa Rahman, Sales Manager - Bangladesh, AirAsia Berhad, Mr. Mahbub Rahman, Asst. Manager - Marketing & Sales, NOVOAIR, Mr. Samin Yasar Shoupal, Executive, Sales & Marketing, US-Bangla Airlines 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The campaign saw enthusiastic participation, with users enjoying seamless travel experiences facilitated by ST Pay. This innovative payment platform was designed to offer hassle-free travel experiences, reinforcing ShareTrip's commitment to enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. M K Bashar Imran, Sales Manager - Bangladesh, Salam Air, expressed his delight at being part of such an innovative campaign, stating, "ShareTrip continues to revolutionise the travel industry in Bangladesh with its customer-centric initiatives. The 'Gorome Chorom Bepar' campaign has not only offered amazing deals but also provided a platform for users to enjoy memorable travel experiences." 

The prize distribution ceremony was a testament to ShareTrip's dedication to rewarding its loyal customers and creating unforgettable travel experiences. Winners were thrilled to receive prizes ranging from luxury hotel stays to exciting travel packages. 

AirAsia, Air Astra, Ascott The Residence, Hotel Bengal Canary Park, Hotel Sarina, Kapok Tree, Lakeshore Banani, Nascent Gardenia Baridhara, NOVOAIR, Ocean Paradise Hotel, Paragon Hotel and Resort, Patar Golpo, Platinum Grand, SalamAir, Shaver Shop Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines, SSB Leathers, Tilagaon Eco Village, US-Bangla Airlines, Zuqo were the exclusive partners of the campaign.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

2h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

2h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi-Born Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali Become Ministers in UK's New Government

Bangladeshi-Born Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali Become Ministers in UK's New Government

1h | Videos
Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

16h | Videos
Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

17h | Videos