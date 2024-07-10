ShareTrip’s ‘Gorome Chorom Bepar’ mega giveaway campaign celebrates grand prize giving ceremony worth Tk10 lakh 

ShareTrip, the country's leading travel tech platform, recently celebrated 'Gorome Chorom Bepar' mega giveaway campaign with a grand prize-giving ceremony held at its corporate office in Bashundhara.

The campaign, which ran from 1 May to 14 June, 2024, offered participants incredible deals on flights, hotels, and travel and lifestyle experiences. Participants had the opportunity to win unique prizes by availing services from ShareTrip and paying with ST Pay, the country's first travel wallet introduced by ShareTrip in November 2023.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. M K Bashar Imran, Sales Manager - Bangladesh, SalamAir, Mr. Dewan Ehsan, Sr. Executive - Sales & Marketing, SalamAir, Mr. M Monir Uzzaman, Executive Director TAS Group, GSA of AirAsia Berhad in Bangladesh, Mr. Abu Hena Mostafa Rahman, Sales Manager - Bangladesh, AirAsia Berhad, Mr. Mahbub Rahman, Asst. Manager - Marketing & Sales, NOVOAIR, Mr. Samin Yasar Shoupal, Executive, Sales & Marketing, US-Bangla Airlines

The campaign saw enthusiastic participation, with users enjoying seamless travel experiences facilitated by ST Pay. This innovative payment platform was designed to offer hassle-free travel experiences, reinforcing ShareTrip's commitment to enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. M K Bashar Imran, Sales Manager - Bangladesh, Salam Air, expressed his delight at being part of such an innovative campaign, stating, "ShareTrip continues to revolutionise the travel industry in Bangladesh with its customer-centric initiatives. The 'Gorome Chorom Bepar' campaign has not only offered amazing deals but also provided a platform for users to enjoy memorable travel experiences."

The prize distribution ceremony was a testament to ShareTrip's dedication to rewarding its loyal customers and creating unforgettable travel experiences. Winners were thrilled to receive prizes ranging from luxury hotel stays to exciting travel packages.

AirAsia, Air Astra, Ascott The Residence, Hotel Bengal Canary Park, Hotel Sarina, Kapok Tree, Lakeshore Banani, Nascent Gardenia Baridhara, NOVOAIR, Ocean Paradise Hotel, Paragon Hotel and Resort, Patar Golpo, Platinum Grand, SalamAir, Shaver Shop Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines, SSB Leathers, Tilagaon Eco Village, US-Bangla Airlines, Zuqo were the exclusive partners of the campaign.