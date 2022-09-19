ShareTrip wins World Travel Awards fourth time in a row

Online travel agency (OTA) ShareTrip has recently brought home the "World Travel Awards" for the fourth consecutive time.

ShareTrip has won awards in different categories including "Bangladesh's Leading Online Travel Agency 2022" and "Bangladesh's Leading Travel Agency 2022", reads a press release.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards (WTA) is also known as "the Oscars of the travel industry".

This award ceremony is held annually to recognise those who are working hard to provide excellent service in the fields of travel and tourism in different regions of the world.

This year, the organisation board received 2.3 million votes from across the globe, which attests to the fact that the global tourism industry is flourishing, and globe trotters are looking for quality services for fulfilling their travel-related needs.

Sadia Haque, co-founder, and CEO of ShareTrip said, "Winning the World Travel Awards for the fourth time is definitely a remarkable achievement for us. It proves our consistent commitment to providing a seamless travel experience service and other travel-related services for travel lovers in Bangladesh. The awards will surely inspire us to continue our sincere efforts for ensuring excellent travel experiences for our customers through our innovative and superior customer services."

ShareTrip started its journey three years back as one of the earliest online travel agencies in Bangladesh. Within a short span of time, the company has gained phenomenal growth.

It has been serving over half a million customers across the country bringing thousands of hoteliers and hundreds of airlines online and building the largest inventory of domestic hotels and resorts. Today, there are more than 8,000 agents working for the brand, making travel more accessible to even the remotest areas of Bangladesh through a2i Digital Centers.

ShareTrip has been honored with World Travel Awards at a time when they have just received investment from the flagship venture capital of the Bangladesh government, Startup Bangladesh. This investment has been made to accelerate growth in the travel and tourism sector of the country, the release adds.

Bangladesh is gradually turning into a tourist attraction owing to its breathtaking beauty. ShareTrip's recent success and recognition will inspire other players in the ecosystem to work harder and come up with better travel services with a view to establishing Bangladesh as a leading tourist destination with world-class services.