ShareTrip receives platinum award from Novoair as top performer 

Corporates

Press Release
22 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 06:17 pm

Country's leading Online Travel Agency (OTA), ShareTrip has been recognised as the top performer with a Platinum Award by Novoair, a private air operator, for their consistent efforts to improve the travel experience. 

To celebrate the air operator's 10th anniversary, Novoair organised an award function at a city hotel on 17 January, reads a press release. 

During the ceremony, Novoair bestowed the platinum award to ShareTrip for their significant contribution to enhancing the travel experience for globe trotters. 

Sadia Haque, co-founder & CEO of ShareTrip, said, "We are delighted to have another feather in our cap. ShareTrip has been constantly striving to improve the travelling experience and help travellers explore new horizons by bringing in innovative features. This recognition will encourage us to explore more and go the extra mile for those who rely on us for their travel-related needs." 

It is to be mentioned that ShareTrip has been offering a number of innovative features for travellers such as domestic travel insurance, flight change, date change, online refund services, and baggage protection to ensure a hassle-free, stress-free, and secure travel experience for the customers.

