ShareTrip forms a strategic partnership with Malaysian Health Tourism Council

Corporates

Press Release
02 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

ShareTrip forms a strategic partnership with Malaysian Health Tourism Council

Press Release
02 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In order to promote medical tourism in Malaysia for Bangladeshi patients, ShareTrip and the Malaysian Health Tourism Council (MHTC) have entered into a strategic partnership for the first time.

This partnership will offer Bangladeshi patients a wide range of medical tourism services in Malaysia at affordable rates. This collaboration aims to meet all patient needs, from access to top-notch healthcare facilities and specialised treatments to comprehensive wellness programmes, reads a press release.

As the leading travel and lifestyle company in Bangladesh, ShareTrip will ensure exceptional customer service and support for patients seeking medical assistance by coordinating appointments, assisting with obtaining medical visas, and providing guidance throughout the patient's journey.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The signing ceremony was held at the Ascott Palace Dhaka, with notable representatives from MHTC, including Dr Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar – CEO, Muhammad Hizami Aizat Che Harun – head of the Developmental Market, and Suryani Mustapa – director, South Asia Market.

It was witnessed by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh Malaysia Haznah Md Hashim.

Sadia Haque, co-founder & CEO of ShareTrip, said, "When we launched medical tourism services back in 2023, our goal was to simplify the lives of Bangladeshi travellers seeking medical treatment abroad. This partnership will open new opportunities for Bangladeshi patients, providing them with exceptional service across borders."

ShareTrip

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

7h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

11h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

9h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

1h | Videos
Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

3h | Videos
What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

4h | Videos
West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

4h | Videos