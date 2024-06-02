ShareTrip forms a strategic partnership with Malaysian Health Tourism Council

In order to promote medical tourism in Malaysia for Bangladeshi patients, ShareTrip and the Malaysian Health Tourism Council (MHTC) have entered into a strategic partnership for the first time.

This partnership will offer Bangladeshi patients a wide range of medical tourism services in Malaysia at affordable rates. This collaboration aims to meet all patient needs, from access to top-notch healthcare facilities and specialised treatments to comprehensive wellness programmes, reads a press release.

As the leading travel and lifestyle company in Bangladesh, ShareTrip will ensure exceptional customer service and support for patients seeking medical assistance by coordinating appointments, assisting with obtaining medical visas, and providing guidance throughout the patient's journey.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ascott Palace Dhaka, with notable representatives from MHTC, including Dr Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar – CEO, Muhammad Hizami Aizat Che Harun – head of the Developmental Market, and Suryani Mustapa – director, South Asia Market.

It was witnessed by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh Malaysia Haznah Md Hashim.

Sadia Haque, co-founder & CEO of ShareTrip, said, "When we launched medical tourism services back in 2023, our goal was to simplify the lives of Bangladeshi travellers seeking medical treatment abroad. This partnership will open new opportunities for Bangladeshi patients, providing them with exceptional service across borders."