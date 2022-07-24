ShareTrip employees to receive insurance from MetLife 

Corporates

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:02 pm

ShareTrip employees to receive insurance from MetLife 

Online travel agency ShareTrip has selected MetLife to provide insurance services to its employees. 

As a result, employees and their dependents (spouse and children) will be financially protected against accidents, disability and medical emergencies, said a press release. 

For selecting as employee insurance provider, ShareTrip has taken into consideration MetLife's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength. In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 2,70,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organisations. 

An agreement signing ceremony was held recently between ShareTrip and MetLife Bangladesh. 

ShareTrip Founder Kashef Rahman, Co-Founder and CEO Sadia Haque, COO Sohail Majid, CFO Arup Ratan Barua, HR Manager HN Ashiqur Rahman and Metlife Chief Corporate Business Officer (CCBO) Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Director and Head of Employee Benefits Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director and Head of Communications Md Saifur Rahman, Employee Benefits Assistant Director Monirul Islam and Employee Benefits Managers Nafis Islam and SM Shahriaz Arafat along with other senior officials were present at the ceremony. 

"ShareTrip is revolutionising Bangladesh's travel industry and our employees are the force behind our success. MetLife's insurance solutions match our unique needs to make sure that our employees are financially protected against life's uncertainties.", said Kashef Rahman. 

Commenting on this agreement, Nafis Akhter Ahmad of MetLife Bangladesh said, "Organisations can enhance loyalty and well-being by providing insurance protection to their employees. MetLife's world-class insurance solutions help organisations efficiently manage their unique protection needs and we are proud to extend our services to ShareTrip." 

MetLife / ShareTrip

