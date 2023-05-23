ShareTrip brings offers across top lifestyle brands

23 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
ShareTrip brings offers across top lifestyle brands

23 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Travel Tech Company ShareTrip ShareTrip announced an array of offers under a partnership with top brands across different industries. 

Launched recently, this collaboration brings offers from Artisan, Burger Lab, Cheez, Chorki, Fit Elegance, Madchef, Mentors', MSI Gaming, Pagla Baburchi, Yamaha Music (ACI Motors) and  Zaynax Health, reads a press release.

As part of this collaboration, ShareTrip users can enjoy discounts from their favourite brands. Mentors' offers 35% discount, while Chorki delights users with a 30% off on yearly subscription. 

Artisan extends a 15% discount, and Burger Lab, Cheez, Fit Elegance, Madchef, Pagla Baburchi, and Zaynax Health offer a tempting 10% off. 

Moreover, users can take advantage of a flat Tk1,000 discount when purchasing MSI Gaming Laptops from MSI Gaming, as well as avail coupons worth Tk1,000 at Yamaha Music (ACI Motors). These exclusive offers are available to all registered users of the ShareTrip App and web page.

Besides, customers purchasing from the partner brands' outlets or websites will receive exclusive discount vouchers from ShareTrip. This includes vouchers worth Tk2,000 when purchasing from Artisan or subscribing to Chorki. 

More vouchers worth Tk1,000 will also be applicable at Burger Lab, Cheez, Fit Elegance, Madchef, Mentors', MSI Gaming, Pagla Baburchi, Yamaha Music (ACI Motors) and, Zaynax Health. Customers can also avail these vouchers and coupons while purchasing flight tickets from the ShareTrip App or web platform, using the specific coupon codes. 

Regarding this collaboration, Sadia Haque, CEO & Co-Founder said, "This partnership with Bangladesh's top brands allows us to enrich the lives of our customers even further. It enables us to stretch beyond travel solutions and give a bit more to all our users. Partnership of this scale is a first for the travel industry in Bangladesh, and we believe that it is only the beginning."

