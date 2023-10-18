Shapla Tax unveils new app for effortless tax filing

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 08:23 pm

Shapla Tax unveils new app for effortless tax filing

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 08:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shapla Tax, an online tax solution, unveiled its Shapla Tax App today at its Dhaka head office.

The inauguration saw a gathering of esteemed media personnel and other notable attendees, all of whom were given an immersive understanding of the app's purpose, development, and its transformative potential for the nation's tax management, said a press release. 

The previous year bore testimony to Shapla Tax's remarkable achievements, with over 1,000 individuals trusting the platform for their tax filings.

Another noteworthy feature that garnered significant attention was their free tax calculator, designed to provide instant tax estimates, further simplifying the tax preparation process for users.

The app stands out with its streamlined 3-step tax filing system, backed by robust encryption technologies that prioritize user data protection. What sets it apart further is its unique alliance with ITP-certified professionals, ensuring meticulous consultation and guidance. Its compliance with the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute or AICPA via Google Cloud also amplifies its security standards, ensuring compliance with global benchmarks.

Thus, with its impeccable design and document management prowess, the Shapla Tax App emerges as the new benchmark in digital tax facilitation.

 By partnering exclusively with certified Income Tax Practitioners, the platform guarantees not only efficient tax calculations but also endeavors to secure the maximum possible rebates for its clients.

This initiative not only elevates the tax submission process for individual taxpayers or ITP's but also aligns with the broader objective of aiding the Bangladesh government in ensuring comprehensive and correct tax submissions by all.

Founder and  CEO of Shapla Tax, Tasnim Mortoza, elaborated on the app's transformative potential, "We're ecstatic to present the Shapla Tax App, conceived to demystify tax management and provide a smooth path for the individuals. I firmly believe our app will embody the ethos of a Smart Bangladesh, promoting technological evolution and seamless experiences for the smart financial benefit of the populace."

The launch event provided a comprehensive overview of the app's capabilities, providing the attendees with a firsthand experience of its powerful features, all aimed at delivering an unparalleled tax filing journey.

Shapla Tax's accessible on www.shapla.io, unwavering dedication to providing innovative solutions reflects its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses in efficiently handling their tax responsibilities. Shapla Tax is a pioneering online tax filing portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and user-friendly solutions for individuals and businesses to manage their tax-related responsibilities efficiently.

 

Shapla Tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

16m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World