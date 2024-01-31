Shanto-Mariam University held a colorful Fresher's Reception today, 31 Jan. 2024 at permanent campus, Uttara.

Mr. Asaduzzaman Noor, an Honorable Member of the National Parliament and distinguished cultural figure was the chief guest at the event.

Prof. Dr. Md. Shah-E-Alam, Vice Chancellor, Eminent Artist Professor Mostafizul Haque, Eminent Artist Professor Hashem Khan, and Dr. Par Moshiour Rahman, Registrar also was present in this event.