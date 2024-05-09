Shanto-Mariam University and IDEA hold seminar on creating entrepreneurs

09 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar on creating creative entrepreneurs through startups was held today (9 May) in Uttara of the capital under the initiative of Shanto-Mariam University and iEDE.

Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) of Bangladesh Government's ICT Department and Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology jointly organized the event.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Ranjit Kumar and Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees Chairman Professor Mostafizul Haque were present as chief and special guests in this seminar organized at Shanto-Mariam University Auditorium.

The university's vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Shah-E-Alam, registrar Dr. Par Moshiour Rahman, faculty, and students of various departments were present at this event presided over by IDEA's project director Muhammad Anwar Hossain.

In the seminar, the president and other guests gave detailed suggestions on various strategies for creating creative entrepreneurs through the use of startups.

