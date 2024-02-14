Shanto-Mariam Foundation observes birth anniversary of its founder Imamul Kabir

14 February, 2024, 10:05 pm
Shanto-Mariam Foundation observes birth anniversary of its founder Imamul Kabir

Foundation day anniversary of Shanto-Mariam Foundation and birth anniversary of its founder valiant freedom fighter late Mohammad Imamul Kabir Shanto were observed today. 

On this occasion, an event commenced with a cake cutting ceremony followed by discussion and cultural soiree, which was largely attended by government officials, elites and representatives of various embassies and high commissions while pleasantries were exchanged, reads a press release. 

The event was jointly organised by Shanto-Mariam Foundation, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology and Sundarban Courier Service Pvt Ltd.

