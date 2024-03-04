Shanta marks Financial Literacy Day with vibrant celebrations at BRACU

Today, Shanta has celebrated National Financial Literacy Day 2024 in continuation of its year-round initiatives to foster awareness on personal finance among Bangladeshi youth.  

The ceremony was held at BRAC University's recently inaugurated campus, where students of the premier institute were addressed by Jane Alam Romel - the Chief Marketing Officer of Shanta, and Galibur Rahman, CFA - the Head of Research and Strategic Planning of Shanta Securities in an interactive session, titled 'Invest the Gen Z Way - Embracing Digital Solutions to Take Charge of Personal Finance'. The celebration also comprised of an innovative social experiment where the attendees explored their readiness to materialize their future aspirations through financial planning.

It is worth mentioning that Shanta, through its entities -Shanta Asset Management and Shanta Securities, has been actively promoting financial awareness among a diverse demography of young adults for over a year now. In December 2022, the company kicked off a social media campaign starring notable Bangladeshi influencers to spark widespread conversations surrounding personal finance through a compelling video series which amassed over 6.5 million views on Facebook. 

Subsequently, Shanta organized 50 Financial Literacy Roadshows spanning over 3,000 participants across a number of business organizations, universities and schools with an aim to empower promising young individuals with essential financial understanding.

Speaking of the initiative, Jane Alam Romel, the Chief Marketing Officer of Shanta remarked, 'I feel ourfinancial industry has miles to go before we secure a spot in the inner circle of today's youngsters. Therefore, at Shanta, we are embarking on extensive financial education initiatives, and holistic digital transformationto keep pace with the spirit of our times.'

