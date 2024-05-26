Shanta Holdings unveils 1.5m sq ft 'Dhaka Tower' project

Officials pose for a photo during an event unveiling a high-rise project, “Dhaka Tower”, by Shanta holdings Ltd in Dhaka. OMA partner Iyad Alsaka was present. Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Holdings Ltd, the country's leading real estate developer, on 24 May announced a new project called "Dhaka Tower" – a 500 ft skyscraper designed by the renowned studio "The Office of Metropolitan Architects (OMA)" of Netherlands.

The launching event was attended by Irma Van Dueren, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, says a press release.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking for Dhaka Tower is complete, and the project is now open for bookings and due for completion by 2028.

Once built, the 1.5 million sq ft high-rise office building will become one of the country's tallest buildings and destined to be the next iconic landmark of the city, says the developer.

Photo: Courtesy

Located at Tejgaon, overlooking the Hatirjheel Lake, Dhaka Tower will symbolise the nation's ambitions and become a significant addition to the city's evolving skyline, it adds.

Featuring six basements accommodating 724 cars it will ensure convenient parking. Upon stepping into the 54 feet high atrium, occupants will be welcomed into a lofty and versatile space.

The building will boast an exhibition space extending to a height of 130 feet, while on the top level will be a fine dining restaurant, adjacent to a publicly accessible two-tier observation deck providing sweeping views of the metropolis.

The podium levels will host a variety of amenities and spaces which will include banks, ATMs, a food court, cafes, retail outlets, and showrooms.

Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Tower will feature a total of 21 high-speed elevators, including separate service or fireman's elevators, a state-of-the-art firefighting and smoke detection system, an integrated building management system (iBMS), a central security system and more.

The structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), and facade designs of the tower have been crafted by the Meinhardt Group, Singapore.

Additionally, with USGBC LEED platinum pre-certification it will be a state-of-the art energy efficient building, symbolising Shanta's commitment to sustainability and excellence, says the company.

On May 24th Shanta hosted a corporate Gala Night which marked the official unveiling of the "Dhaka Tower "project.

The launching event celebrated this architectural marvel and fostered a sense of optimism for the future.