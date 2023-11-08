Shanta gets permission for life insurance company: Aims to set new standards in Bangladesh's life insurance landscape

Shanta gets permission for life insurance company: Aims to set new standards in Bangladesh's life insurance landscape

Shanta, a renowned and successful business conglomerate in Bangladesh, is going to expand its footprint in the financial sector with a new venture - 'Shanta Life Insurance PLC'.

Bangladesh is presently home to 35 life insurance companies encompassing government and non-government entities. Securing its license from the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), Shanta Life Insurance is all set to embark on its journey in this sector. Under the able leadership of a diverse group of entrepreneurs, the company's Chairman, Khondoker Monir Uddin, a distinguished figure in the business world, brings his invaluable expertise to the forefront. The promoters of the company comprise accomplished professionals, including Farzana Hasan, Raiven Hasan, Abrar A. Anwar, Iftekhar Rahman, M. Anisul Haque, FCMA, and Hosam Md. Sheraj, each of whom brings their unique insights and strengths to the company.

Besides, in the promoters list, there is a consortium of forward-thinking organizations, including Shanta Holdings, Shanta Lifestyle, Shanta Securities, Shanta Multiverse, Shanta Property Management, FAR Asset Management, and Nasah Holdings Limited, all of which are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the life insurance sector of Bangladesh.

Commenting on the launch of Shanta Life Insurance PLC, Khondoker Monir Uddin, the Chairman of the company, expressed his enthusiasm and optimism for the venture, stating, "We are excited to step into a new sector, particularly one which not only has a significant growth potential, but also the ability to change livelihoods and contribute significantly to the financial sector. Our mission is to elevate the standard of life insurance services offered in Bangladesh, with an aim to encourage financial literacy amongst the population. Shanta has established a brand image and reputation of trust in the sectors we operate in, now we are confident that we can extend the same dedication to the life insurance sector, in terms of offering quality products and services that bring financial stability to policyholders' lives".

Shanta Life Insurance is committed to offering innovative and technology-driven insurance products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the Bangladeshi population. The company's dedication to ethics, professionalism, transparency, and customer-centric practices should set it on a path to success in the competitive insurance sector.

