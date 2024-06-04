Shanta FORUM wins 5-Star recognition at IPAX Asia Pacific Property Awards

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Forum has made history by being the only project from Bangladesh to be recognized at the IPAX Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024-25, the largest award program for architecture, design, and real estate development projects worldwide.

They celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Shanta Forum has been honored in the high-rise commercial development category and has achieved a distinguished 5-star rating, a testament to its exceptional standards. 

The International Property Awards, established in 1993, are a prestigious global competition recognizing excellence in the real estate sector. The Asia Pacific Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. Celebrating the highest levels of achievement in architecture, interior design, property development, and real estate marketing, the awards are divided into regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK, and USA. The Asia Pacific Award Winners were announced on 30 & 31 May 2024 in Thailand. Shanta Forum achieving a 5-star rating highlights outstanding design, development, and impact in commercial real estate and winning an International Property Award signifies the company's commitment to quality and excellence on a global stage. 

Shanta's aim is to change the cityscape with modern, world-class commercial spaces. And this recognition marks a milestone for Bangladesh, showcasing the country's potential and capability to develop projects of an international standard. Distinguished by its innovative design and state-of-the-art features, Shanta Forum stands as a beacon of progress and ambition in Bangladesh.

Only the top winners with a 5-star rating from each region will advance into the international level awards, to be held later this year in London. Shanta Forum has also been nominated as one of the best in the Asia Pacific region in its category and hence will compete at the international level awards against the best projects from other regions of the world. This recognition sets a new benchmark for future projects from Bangladesh.

