Shanta FORUM recognized as Champion in the Commercial Building category at ESSAB Safety Awards 2024

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 12:18 pm

Shanta FORUM recognized as Champion in the Commercial Building category at ESSAB Safety Awards 2024

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 12:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shanta FORUM - the country's first twin towers, has been awarded as the Champion in the 'Commercial Building Category' at the ESSAB Safety Excellence Awards 2024. The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh assesses and recognizes the best buildings in the country for outstanding implementation of fire safety systems on premises.

One of the key highlights of Shanta FORUM's outstanding safety infrastructure is its state-of-the-art firefighting and smoke detection system. Equipped with advanced detection technology and water sprinklers, this system ensures rapid response and effective containment in case of emergencies, enhancing the overall safety of the premises, reads a press release.

To fortify the fire safety measures, Shanta FORUM incorporates 2-hour UL-certified fire-resistant doors in its fire stairs, a sensor-based mechanical ventilation system in the basements, and a Central Fire Command & Control Room. Manned by a professional monitoring team 24/7, this command center ensures real-time monitoring and coordination through a fully integrated iBMS system, providing an additional layer of security and responsiveness in case of any incidents.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As Shanta Holdings dedicates itself to reshaping Dhaka's skyline and transforming Tejgaon into the new commercial hub, this recent accolade underscores its commitment to creating safe, secure, and environmentally conscious spaces. This achievement highlights Shanta's dedication to developing projects where safety is uncompromised.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

18m | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

23h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

43m | Videos
Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

2h | Videos
Int'l passengers growing

Int'l passengers growing

3h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

4h | Videos