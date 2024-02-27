Shanta FORUM recognized as Champion in the Commercial Building category at ESSAB Safety Awards 2024

Shanta FORUM - the country's first twin towers, has been awarded as the Champion in the 'Commercial Building Category' at the ESSAB Safety Excellence Awards 2024. The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh assesses and recognizes the best buildings in the country for outstanding implementation of fire safety systems on premises.

One of the key highlights of Shanta FORUM's outstanding safety infrastructure is its state-of-the-art firefighting and smoke detection system. Equipped with advanced detection technology and water sprinklers, this system ensures rapid response and effective containment in case of emergencies, enhancing the overall safety of the premises, reads a press release.

To fortify the fire safety measures, Shanta FORUM incorporates 2-hour UL-certified fire-resistant doors in its fire stairs, a sensor-based mechanical ventilation system in the basements, and a Central Fire Command & Control Room. Manned by a professional monitoring team 24/7, this command center ensures real-time monitoring and coordination through a fully integrated iBMS system, providing an additional layer of security and responsiveness in case of any incidents.

As Shanta Holdings dedicates itself to reshaping Dhaka's skyline and transforming Tejgaon into the new commercial hub, this recent accolade underscores its commitment to creating safe, secure, and environmentally conscious spaces. This achievement highlights Shanta's dedication to developing projects where safety is uncompromised.

