Shanta Asset Management wins BSEC's best asset management award

Mohammad Emran Hasan, CEO of Shanta Asset Management, receiving the accolade from Md Tazul Islam, minister of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD). Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Asset Management has won first prize in the Best Asset Management Award category by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

With a view to ensuring securities compliance, BSEC has conferred accolades upon market intermediaries for the first time, said a press release.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam handed over the award to Shanta Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Emran Hasan in a ceremony held at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Monday (10 October).

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam presided over the event.

"This award reflects Shanta Asset Management's commitment to its investors in generating better returns, enhancing satisfaction, increasing awareness of mutual funds as a great investment vehicle and ensuring overall transparency. We have been truly humbled by this acclamation from BSEC," said Mohammad Emran Hasan.