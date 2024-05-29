Shanta Asset Management appoints Kazi Monirul Islam as CEO

Shanta Asset Management has announced the appointment of Kazi Monirul Islam as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Prior to taking the helm of the organization, he served as the Head of Investment and Strategic Planning at IDLC Securities Limited. Kazi Monirul Islam joins Shanta Asset Management with an illustrious career spanning over 15 years in the finance and investment industry.

His professional journey began in 2009 as an Analyst at Asian Tiger Capital Partners Limited. In 2014, he moved to IDLC Securities Limited, where he served as the Head of Research before ascending to the role of Head of Investment and Strategic Planning.

Throughout his tenure at IDLC, Monirul played pivotal roles, with responsibilities spanning proprietary investment, equity research, margin loan risk management, digital transformation, and strategic planning.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, he is also an Adjunct Faculty member at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. The newly appointed CEO is a dedicated educator committed to nurturing future leaders in the capital market, serving as an instructor at the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM), the Bangladesh Academy for Securities Markets (BASM) and the Dhaka Stock Exchange Training Academy.

Kazi Monirul Islam holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Finance from the University of Dhaka. He earned his CFA charter in 2014 from the CFA Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, and his Chartered Market Technician (CMT) accreditation in 2023 from the CMT Association in New York, USA.

Commenting on the appointment, Arif Khan, the Vice Chairman of Shanta Asset Management said, "We are excited to welcome Kazi Monirul Islam to Shanta Asset Management. His extensive experience, profound understanding of the capital market, and dedication to foster financial education make him an exemplary leader for our organization. We are confident that under his influence, Shanta Asset Management will continue to flourish and excel in delivering top-notch investment solutions to its investors."

Kazi Monirul Islam expressed his enthusiasm about joining Shanta Asset Management, stating, "I am honored to lead such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to working with the promising team at Shanta Asset Management to drive our strategic goals, advance our financial literacy initiatives, and contribute to the development of the capital markets in Bangladesh."