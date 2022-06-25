Shanta Asset Management appoints Jane Alam Romel as Head of Marketing

Jane Alam Romel has been appointed as the Head of Marketing, Digital Business, and Customer Experience of Shanta Asset Management. He will actively manage the overall marketing activities of Shanta's capital market business: Shanta Asset Management, Shanta Securities, and Shanta Equity.

Arif Khan, the Vice-Chairman of Shanta Asset, stated: "Romel's expertise in diversified working sectors such as FMCG, airlines, financial industries, and electronics designates him the edge. His inclination to coming up with out-of-box marketing platforms will contribute to our goal of achieving maximum reach and awareness."

Before stepping into Shanta, Jane Alam worked as the Group Chief Marketing Officer of IDLC Finance for the last six years.

After obtaining his BBA from North South University, Jane Alam Romel initiated his career with MGH Group. Later, he moved to Singapore Airlines and held the Head of Sales and Marketing position for the Bangladesh market.

He was also the Head of marketing of Rangs Industries, following his tenure as the Head of Marketing communication at IDLC Finance.

Mohammed Emran Hasan, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization, said: "We are very thrilled to have Jane Alam Romel on board, with his positive energy, vision, and drive. With his extensive experience in brand building, sales, and marketing in diverse industries, he will be key in our next phase of growth."

